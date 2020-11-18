SQSPCA answers call for help; 10 cats arriving Tuesday afternoon

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

In response to a plea for emergency assistance from downstate shelters, the Susquehanna Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) will welcome 10 cats on Tuesday. Heating issues at the Animal Care Centers of NYC’s (ACC) Staten Island location made it unsafe to house animals there, prompting the transfer.

“While our Staten Island shelter only holds a small number of animals, the sudden relocation of cats and large dogs caused a strain on our populations in the Brooklyn and Manhattan care centers,” said Colleen Doucette, Senior Manager of the ACC’s New Hope Program.

“Thankfully, with the help of partners like the SQSPCA, we have reduced our populations and are continuing to trend downward toward more reasonable numbers,” Doucette added.

All of the incoming cats, ranging from 2-10 years old, have been spayed and neutered and will be available for adoption almost immediately upon arrival at the shelter here.

“We are in a position to help because all of these cats are already altered,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

“Limited spay and neuter resources is the reason we sometimes have a wait list for incoming cats,” Haynes explained. “These cats, however, can go right into our community cat rooms, making their intake and care far less labor intensive for our staff.”

The ACC’s distress call was shared with animal shelter officials across the state via the New York State Animal Protection Federation, a membership organization to whom the SQSPCA would turn for help in a similar situation.

The SQSPCA is very proud to help fellow New Yorkers, Haynes said.

To view available animals, visit www.sqspca.org. To schedule an appointment to adopt, call (607) 547-8111.