SQSPCA Announces ‘Most Popular Puppy Ceremony’

From the SQSPCA

Voting starts Thursday; winner announced day after HOF Induction

September 1, 2021 – In celebration of this year’s National Baseball Hall of Fame inductees, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) is inviting the public to vote for their favorite canine all-star as part of a week-long fundraiser.

“Everyone’s familiar with the Hall of Fame’s Induction Ceremony, but have you heard about our Most Popular Puppy Ceremony?” asked SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

Four 6-week-old beagle mix puppies – Derek, Marvin, Ted and Larry – will be featured at the shelter for a week starting Thursday, September 2, during which time visitors can cast their votes for a winner by way of donation in person or online.

On Thursday, September 9, the day after the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the SQSPCA Most Popular Puppy will be announced.

“One dollar equals one vote,” Haynes explained. “In reality, these puppies are all winners, but by donating in honor of the little guy who tugs most at your heart strings, you will be helping the shelter raise much-needed funds.”

The puppies are named after the Hall of Fame’s induction Class of 2020: Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. They will be introduced to the public for the first time on September 2 when the shelter opens at noon.

“Visitors can champion one or more of their favorites by dropping money into the puppies’ ‘Donation Dugouts.’ People can also access all four puppy profiles and donate online via the SQSPCA website, www.sqspca.org, by designating their favorite. The adoption fee for the puppy with the most support will be waived and that puppy will be officially named Most Popular,” Haynes said.

The SQSPCA’s Most Popular Puppy competition is the first event held at the shelter’s new $5.1 million state-of-the-art facility since the grand opening on July 17. The shelter is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28 just south of the Village of Cooperstown.