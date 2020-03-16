SQSPCA Adoptions, Surrenders By Appointment Only

From the The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals:

The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) respects the need to limit social interactions given the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. In keeping with current recommendations, starting today and until further notice, the shelter will be closed to the general public and volunteers, and staffing will be limited.

Animals up for adoption are still available. Folks interested in adding a pet to their family should do their “visiting” online through the SQSPCA website, www.sqspca.org, and Facebook. Once serious adopters decide on a dog or cat they are interested in, they can call (607) 547-8111 to schedule an appointment to visit that animal and to learn more about the animal and the adoption process.

Stacie Haynes, Executive Director of the SQSPCA, said, “The Free Over Three adoption weekend we just had was successful, but we do still have many sweet and deserving animals available for adoption. It is really important we continue to clear the shelter to the extent possible so we can keep up with hyper disinfecting protocols and take in animals when folks are in crisis and can no longer care for their pets.”

Those needing to surrender animals can call the shelter and arrange to do so, Haynes added.

With limited visitation to the shelter, SQSPCA staff will be working hard to increase content on their informational platforms so interested adopters and fosters can learn full details on all animals via the Internet. Visiting animals in person is typically the preferred method to adopt but, given these unprecedented times, shelter staff will adapt to ensure no animals are left behind.

Haynes added, “While adopters and fosters are needed now more than ever, so are financial contributions. As we live our lives day-by-day, donations to non-profit organizations may not seem like a top priority, but please consider that animal shelters often receive little to no government support.

“We rely solely on the generosity of businesses and individuals. If we lose their support during this difficult time, it could adversely impact animals who are most in need. Donations can be made easily and with proper social distance online at sqspca.org/support/make-a-donation/,” Haynes said.

It is important to note that the shelter is still scheduling the surrender of animals by the public as needed, and continues to take names for fosters in the event of an emergency. Those interested can call the SQSPCA Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.