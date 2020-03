Come and participate in a day apart to revitalize and refresh

ourselves with worship, prayer and creativity.

The “prayer gathering” will be led by Pastor Jenni Piatt.

April 26th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Please respond to churchofficenumc@gmail.com or call the Church Office at (607) 724-5421

Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church, 918 Upper Front Street, Binghamton