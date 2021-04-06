Spring Food Pantry Challenge 2021

From Owego Elks Lodge 1039:

Due to Covid-19 and a tough winter, food pantries here in Tioga County need our support. The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 is reaching out to community, youth, and business groups inviting them to form teams and join us in a Spring Food Drive Challenge.

From April 10th to the 24th teams will collect non-perishable food and monetary donations for points. One point for each dollar donated or food item collected. There will be daily bonus point items during the drive and then on the last day teams will check-in at the Owego Elks Lodge with the items they have collected to see who scored the most points!

Winners get a trophy they can display with pride for the year, until next year’s challenge winner. There will be prizes for adult groups, youth groups, and businesses.By working together, we are stronger and can cover more territory in our collection efforts for Tioga County. Interested organizations can join the challenge by calling the Owego Elks Lodge at 607-687-1039 or send an email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com to get a registration packet.