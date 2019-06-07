Up to the Minute

Spring Concert "Going Places with the VCC"

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 04:30 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 04:31 PM EDT

VESTAL, N.Y. - Join the Vestal Community Chorus for our Spring Concert "Going Places with the VCC."

Saturday June 15th at the Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main Street, Vestal.

The concert will feature music through many different countries and states. Songs include "Don't Cry for Me Argentina", "Oklahoma", "O, Afrika", "New York, New York" and more.

The Chorus is under the direction of Lea Harding and emceed by Mary and Wally Roper. 

Admission is free but donations  are always appreciated. 
 

