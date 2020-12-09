‘Spread the Word’ Holiday Meal Distribution Offered in Two Locations

From Commerce Chenango:

Norwich, NY – Commerce Chenango is excited to announce the distribution of a holiday meal in two Chenango County locations on December 18, 2020. The drive-thru event is the collaboration of Commerce Chenango, SUNY Morrisville-Norwich Campus, and NBT Bank in which a total of 400 complete meals will be distributed between the two sites.

Lindsey Lefevre, Director of SUNY Morrisville Norwich Campus noted, “Community collaboration is key in successfully planning and executing this type of event and we are grateful for businesses, organizations and volunteers who consistently assist with no hesitation. As we continue to grapple with the effects of the pandemic this holiday season, it is more important than ever that we remain committed in supporting local businesses and those in need during these times.”

“NBT is proud to partner with Morrisville College and Commerce Chenango to bring the holiday food drive to our community,” says Pegi LoPresti, Corporate Relations Manager for NBT Bank. “With numerous challenges facing so many families this year, we’re proud to be able to provide support that will truly make an impact during this holiday season. In addition we thank the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce, Helping Hands and the various businesses who have contributed to support this initiative.”

Site #1 will be at SUNY Morrisville, 20 Conkey Ave in Norwich and pick-up time is 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Please call 607-334-5144 to reserve your holiday meal ticket. Those attending at this location will also receive a hygiene bag, and while supplies last, a children’s holiday bag, compliments of Helping Hands. Helping Hands is a community organization that provides donated foods and other goods at no cost to those in need.

Site #2, manned by the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce, will be located in Bainbridge at General Clinton Park; 2507 Hinkley Lane with a pick-up time of 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The pre-registration contact number to reserve your meal ticket for this site is 607-316-2319.

All registrants will receive a full holiday meal including a turkey or ham, stuffing, corn, green beans, pasta with sauce, potatoes, eggs, rolls and Chobani yogurt.

Kerri Green, President & CEO of Commerce Chenango adds “There is real need in Chenango County, and the COVID-19 pandemic really shined a light on this in a way we have never seen. To be able to collaborate with partners throughout Chenango County to bring a holiday meal to 400 families just touches on the need we see here. I hope that our holiday meal distribution event can bring some relief to our families that are struggling; I only wish we could do more. It’s been heartwarming to see how our businesses and community members have pulled together for this event.”

For everyone’s safety pre-registration is required for both locations (no walk-ins will be allowed) for the one location you will be attending, and meal tickets will be limited to one meal kit per car. Items will be placed in the trunk of each vehicle. Proper social distancing, safety and public health hygiene practices will be adhered to throughout the event. Patrons must remain in their vehicles at all times. Meals will not be distributed prior to the site pick-up time.

Funding for this event was provided by several organizations, and we wish to thank the Sherburne Big M, Norwich Price Chopper, Sidney Great American, Smith’s Quality eggs, Nina’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, McCraith Beverages for their support.