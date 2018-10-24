TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. - A message from the Tioga Arts Council: Spread Cheer this Year with Holiday Cards!

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) wants to help spread holiday cheer this year by making 250 holiday-themed cards and delivering them to Riverview Manor Health Car and Elderwood at Waverly before Christmas. To do this, we need your help!

Throughout the month of November, TAC is asking local youth to make Christmas or Holiday Cards for residents at the two assisted living facilities. You can either make them at home (The suggested greeting inside the card is “Happy Holidays from [First Name Only]) and deliver them to TAC at 179 Front St., in Owego, or make that at one or more of the following events:

Small Business Saturday: The Saturday after Thanksgiving, stop by TAC to make cards and then show small business owners how much you appreciate them by buying local products from 11 - 4 pm.

Giving Tuesday: Local shops have small business Saturday, and nonprofits have "Giving Tuesday". On Tuesday from 11 - 4 pm stop in and make cards for elderly residents in our community.

Lights on the River: Since this is First Friday in December, TAC will be open late. Visitors can make cards and enjoy other activities at our location as well as downtown.

Once we collect 250 cards, we will deliver them to the two facilities before Christmas. This is A LOT of cards and we need all the help we can get from youth throughout Tioga County. Help us by making beautiful, original cards, and spread holiday cheer this year!

For additional information, please contact:

Christina Di Stefano

Executive Director

Tioga Arts Council

607.687.0785

tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com