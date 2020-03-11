Special Olympics NY suspends training & competition to protect athletes, prevent spread of Coronavirus

From Special Olympics New York:

Albany, NY – Special Olympics New York today announced that all sports training and competition is suspended as New York works to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The suspension is effective immediately and through the end of March.

At this time, there are no reported cases of the virus connected to Special Olympics New York.

In a correspondence to athletes, families and volunteers, Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman instructed coaches to suspend practices and training club activities until further notice. She said the organization will revisit its schedule beyond March 31 in the coming weeks.

“Suspending training and competition is a difficult but necessary decision as the health and safety of Special Olympics New York athletes, coaches, families and fans is our top priority,” said Hengsterman. “For many of our athletes, training is their only outlet to combat the social isolation and health and wellness challenges they face on a daily basis. Our athletes will need the support of Special Olympics friends and fans now more than ever.”

Special Olympics New York will work with coaches and supporters to help athletes stay healthy and engaged with the Special Olympics community while training is suspended. Hengsterman encouraged families to work out together at home and to stay social by joining online challenges such as #Fit5NY, which promotes a healthy lifestyle, and Shamrock Showdown, a campaign to determine the top sport.

Athletes, families and fans should continue to be vigilant and follow preventative measures regarding the Coronavirus such as keeping your hands clean and staying home if you feel sick. Additional information, scheduling updates and tips will continue to be available at: https://www.specialolympics-ny.org/coronavirus/.