“Speakeasy 2020” at the Tioga Chamber Annual Dinner Meeting

Speakeasy 2020 is the is the theme for the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Meeting, Community Awards and Silent Auction sponsored by M&T Bank.

The Event will be held Thursday, February 13th at the Terra Cotta Banquet Center. Cocktails begin at 5:30 with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

A Silent Auction will continue throughout the evening with items donated by Chamber businesses and supporters.

This is a popular, well-attended event and the highlight of this event is the presentation of the Annual Chamber Awards.

Special recognition is given to those who have made a significant contribution to the community.

The Speakeasy 2020 theme is reminiscent of the roaring 1920’s and the prohibition era.

This post war timeframe was filled with excitement, opportunity and the search for a modern way of living.

It was an era of change and now, in 2020 your business drives the changes that improve our community!

You should all be recognized for your business achievements and how you support Tioga County.

Cost of the dinner is $55 per person. Tables of 10 can be reserved for $500. Reservations and payment are required by February 6, 2020.

For more information and reservations please contact the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at 607-687-2020.