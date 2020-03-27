Southern Tier Stroke Support Group honored as finalist for first-ever, national Stroke Hero Award

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Southern Tier group is a finalist for the American Stroke Association’s Stroke Hero Voters’ Choice Award and needs votes from the community to win. The Southern Tier Support Group is one of 8 finalists.

This year, the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke, is honoring stroke survivors, heath care professional and family caregivers from around the U.S. through the inaugural Stroke Hero Awards. Finalists for the Stroke Hero Awards are now competing for the Voters’ Choice Awards, which will honor five winners later this spring. The public may vote at stroke.org/HeroAwards until April 2, 2020.

For the past decade, these passionate stroke survivors and caregivers have championed the theme “There Is Life After Stroke.” They’re a leading resource for survivors, providing camaraderie, education and hope in a rural region with health and geographic challenges. Humor is at the core of their efforts, which include monthly meetings and community outreach.

Strokes don’t discriminate. They can happen to anyone, at any age – and about one in four people worldwide will have one in their lifetime.

Sue Mayes, a member of the Stroke Support Group, says the group’s motto is “A time to cry, a time to laugh, a time to support each other.”

“The Southern Tier Stroke Support group is a vital organization providing hope and help to those in our community who have been impacted by stroke,” said Franklin Fry, the executive director of the local American Stroke Association. “Their work is inspirational and helps us all see that life continues after stroke. Their education on identifying and responding to the signs of a stroke helps countless individuals throughout the entire Southern Tier.”