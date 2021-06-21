Southern Tier Cadets Take Flight

From The Southern Tier Cadet Squadron:

Johnson City, NY – On Saturday, June 12th, Cadets of the Southern Tier Cadet Squadron, Civil Air Patrol

took flight over the southern tier. For many of these Cadets this was their first flight. The Cadets that participated in the orientation flights (O-Flights) were:



Cadet Airman Basic Abigail Nelson, 14 years old, from Montrose, PA

Cadet Airman Basic Ayden Selmer, 12 years old from Apalachin, NY

Cadet Airman Caden Carangelo, 14 years old from Binghamton, NY

Cadet Airman Joseph Giammarino, 17 years old, from Binghamton, NY

Cadet Airman Basic Samuel Nowetner, 14 years old, from Owego, NY

Cadet Staff Sergeant Nathaniel Rice, 14 year old, from Johnson City, NY

CAP gives cadets the opportunity to experience the wonder of flight.

Orientation flights are among the most exciting aspects of cadet life.

https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/programs/cadets/parents/cadet-orientation-flights

The Southern Tier Cadet Squadron meets every Thursday night at 6:30pm at the Greater

Binghamton Airport. Youth ages 12+ are invited to attend. For more information email:

nerny292@gmail.com or visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com



Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a valued member of its Total

Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and more than 2,000 small

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). It performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue

missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with

saving an average of 82 lives annually. CAP’s 54,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster

relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Operating as a

nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members

serve as mentors to more than 20,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.

Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.