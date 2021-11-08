Southern Tier Cadet Squadron earns Civil Air Patrol’s Aerospace Education Achievement Award

From: CAP

(Johnson City, NY) – Southern Tier Cadet Squadron has earned Civil Air Patrol’s Aerospace Education Achievement Award.

The Aerospace Education Achievement Award recognizes squadrons who have excelled in Aerospace Education in the previous fiscal year.

To achieve the award, squadrons must have an Aerospace Education Officer assigned who has achieved or is working to obtain their master rating in aerospace education.

The AEO must meet with the commander and submit an activity report each year.

The unit must complete internal aerospace requirements such as, CAP’s Model Rocketry program or other STEM kits provided by Civil Air Patrol’s national headquarters.

They must also participate in external aerospace programs such as promoting aerospace education in the community or local schools.

Southern Tier Cadet Squadron assisted at the Greater Binghamton Airshow and Spiedie Fest and Hot Air Balloon Rally.

The Squadron meets Thursday evenings at 6:30pm at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

With almost 80 years of service, Civil Air Patrol remembers our STEM origins on National STEM Day (November 8th 2021).

Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine Cessna aircraft and 1,550 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.

Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 110 lives in fiscal 2019. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.

As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

Members also serve as mentors to over 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.

One of the premier public service organizations in America, CAP benefits the nation with an estimated economic impact of $209 million annually.

Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.