Southern Tier Athletic Conference section 4 cheerleading championships results

From: Southern Tier Athletic Conference

In our junior varsity competition in third place was Horseheads, 2nd Place Chenango Valley , and third Place Union Endicott

In our Varsity CoEd competition 2nd place Elmira Express and 1st Place Horseheads

In our Varsity Division 2 competition

3rd place Chenango Valley, 2nd Place Maine Endwell and in 1st Place Chenango Forks

In our Varsity Division 1 competition

3rd place Binghamton, 2nd Place Vestal and in 1st Place Union Endicott

The overall grand champion in the section 4 cheerleading championship with a total score of 92.58 out of 100 was the Varsity Blue Devils from Chenango Forks!

Thanks very much for your support and please feel free to call me at 607-245-9553 or email if you have any questions or need additional information.