Southern Tier 8 Regional Board Secured $959,000 to support the Substance Use Disorder Recovery Workforce

From the Southern Tier 8 Regional Board:
\Many thanks to Congressional representatives Antonio Delgado, Tom Reed & Claudia Tenney
and ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas for the Appalachian Regional Commission’s
investment of $480,000 to support the recovery workforce.
Over the past year, Southern Tier 8 Regional Board brought together SUD treatment facilities,
educational providers, workforce investment boards and chambers to assess supports, identify
community needs and develop strategies for strengthening recovery workforce supports across
the Southern Tier. In November, the local partners applied for the Appalachian Regional
Commission Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE)
investment program.
Over the next two years, ARC and local funding totaling $959,000 will provide workforce
training & placement services for those in recovery and offer a workplace wellness program
for businesses that would like to participate in the program.
Local investment partners include LEAF Council on Alcoholism & Addictions, Family
Counseling Services of Cortland County, the Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County,
Broome Tioga Workforce Investment Board, the Greater Binghamton Chamber and Southern
Tier 8 Regional Board. Additional investment partners include the US Economic Development
Administration & New York State Department of State.
As many families have been impacted with substance use disorder & the regional workforce is
at a record low unemployment rate, individuals in recovery can play a key role in expanding
our businesses employment needs. Throughout this program, businesses will be provided with
the training and understanding on how to work with such individuals to effectively fill vacant
positions. With the program’s success, both parties (active-recovery individuals and employers)
benefit, leading to stronger economies and healthier communities across our region.
This is the largest ARC single grant investment since 1981. ARC is offering another round of
funding for workforce rentry, with letters of intent due May 17th, contact Jen Gregory at
contact@southerntier8.org for more information.
See video announcement here: https://youtu.be/buq3wf_Vg7c
Learn more about the Appalachian Regional Commission & this investment at:
https://www.arc.gov/sud/
Local contact: Jen Gregory, Southern Tier 8 Regional Board 607-287-9536