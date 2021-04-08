Southern Tier 8 Regional Board Secured $959,000 to support the Substance Use Disorder Recovery Workforce

From the Southern Tier 8 Regional Board:

\Many thanks to Congressional representatives Antonio Delgado, Tom Reed & Claudia Tenney

and ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas for the Appalachian Regional Commission’s

investment of $480,000 to support the recovery workforce.



Over the past year, Southern Tier 8 Regional Board brought together SUD treatment facilities,

educational providers, workforce investment boards and chambers to assess supports, identify

community needs and develop strategies for strengthening recovery workforce supports across

the Southern Tier. In November, the local partners applied for the Appalachian Regional

Commission Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE)

investment program.



Over the next two years, ARC and local funding totaling $959,000 will provide workforce

training & placement services for those in recovery and offer a workplace wellness program

for businesses that would like to participate in the program.



Local investment partners include LEAF Council on Alcoholism & Addictions, Family

Counseling Services of Cortland County, the Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County,

Broome Tioga Workforce Investment Board, the Greater Binghamton Chamber and Southern

Tier 8 Regional Board. Additional investment partners include the US Economic Development

Administration & New York State Department of State.



As many families have been impacted with substance use disorder & the regional workforce is

at a record low unemployment rate, individuals in recovery can play a key role in expanding

our businesses employment needs. Throughout this program, businesses will be provided with

the training and understanding on how to work with such individuals to effectively fill vacant

positions. With the program’s success, both parties (active-recovery individuals and employers)

benefit, leading to stronger economies and healthier communities across our region.

This is the largest ARC single grant investment since 1981. ARC is offering another round of

funding for workforce rentry, with letters of intent due May 17th, contact Jen Gregory at

contact@southerntier8.org for more information.



See video announcement here: https://youtu.be/buq3wf_Vg7c

Learn more about the Appalachian Regional Commission & this investment at:

https://www.arc.gov/sud/

Local contact: Jen Gregory, Southern Tier 8 Regional Board 607-287-9536