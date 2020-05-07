Southern Tier 8 Regional Board accepting grant applications for 2021

From the Southern Tier 8 Regional Board:

Southern Tier 8 Regional Board is accepting pre-applications for municipal and non-profit investment requests through May 20th, 2020.



Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Investment requests up to $150,000 will be considered for new or expanded economic development efforts that serve at least one community in the counties of Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Tioga and Tompkins Counties.

See program details at https://southerntier8.org/funding/