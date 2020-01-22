SOUP’ER BOWL COOK-OFF To benefit Mom’s House

Mom’s House is having a Soup’er Bowl Cook-off on Thursday, January 30 from 5pm-7:30pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Café, 801 Main Street, Vestal.

All You Can Sample savory soups, bakery bread and homemade desserts! Bottle water will also be provided.

Entertainment, Games of Chance, 50/50, Silent Auction Gift Baskets. Cost: Adults – $15; Ages 5-12 – $10; Under 5 – Free

Tickets available at door or on-line at: www.momshouseny.org

Participating restaurants/Aspiring Chefs: A Great Choice Lawn & Landscaping, Alexander’s Café, American Dining Creations, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Down to Earth Whole Foods, Irish Kevins, Oasis Stone Scapes, Rex Design Concepts, Smokey Legend BBQ, The Belmar Pub & Grill, The Colonial, and Dos Rios Cantina.

Event Sponsors:

Touchdown: NYSEG, KC Construction

Field Goal: Grey Goose Graphics

Mom’s House is a non-profit, free NY State licensed child care center for the children of low-income single parents who are enrolled in an educational program.

If you have any questions, please contact Mom’s House at 644-9972.