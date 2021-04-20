Song developed in Southern Tier to be performed during WW1 Memorial Opening

From GoodwillTheatre:

Johnson City, NY- In August 2018, Prospect Theater Company partnered with Goodwill Theatre Inc. to develop and present a concert stage reading of a new musical entitled “The Hello Girls” in the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage. The new musical partially written and developed in the Southern Tier chronicles the story of America’s first women soldiers, the bilingual telephone operators who served on the front lines of World War I. The production went on to have a short Off-Broadway run and is currently in development for a Broadway future.

Tomorrow, Friday April 16, at 10 am the long awaited and newly constructed National World War 1 Memorial in Washington D.C. will open with a flag raising ceremony. As part of the ceremonies a song developed in the Southern Tier from the musical will be streamed. Members of the original company of “The Hello Girls” have been invited to perform the number “Making History”.

To register for this free online even and to learn more about the ceremony and memorial please visit: https://www.worldwar1centennial.org/index.php/first-colors-registration.html

To learn more about the production “The Hello Girls” please visit https://www.prospecttheater.org/thehellogirls