Sock out Cancer parade has new route but same mission

FROM: Race Report Productions

Those were the words of Sock Out Cancer parade organizer Bob Connelly as he announced that the 2nd Annual Sock Out Cancer parade will have new starting and ending points but remain laser-focused on the goal of eliminating cancer from our lives.

In 2020 the longest parade ever staged in Broome County raised $4000 for Sock Out Cancer, with the money shared between programs at Lourdes Hospital and United Health Services.

In addition to the cash donations, parade participants donated an astounding 900 meals to the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW) to assist food challenged families throughout the community.

Sock Out Cancer is a 501c3 program founded and administered by Security Mutual Life Insurance Company.

ìI was amazed at the success of this project last year,î said Security Mutual Life President Bruce Boyea, who served as Grand Marshal for the inaugural event.

At the peak of the COVID pandemic, our community came together to help others.

The 2021 edition of the Sock Out Cancer parade is scheduled for Sunday, August 22nd, and will stage at Tri-Cities Airport in Endicott and conclude at SUNY/Broome College on Front Street.

A $10 entry fee per vehicle, plus a non-perishable donation for CHOW, are all that are required to enter this event.

Vehicles of every size, type, color, and make are invited to participate. Each entry will receive a pair of Sock Out Cancer socks courtesy of Security Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Information will soon be available online at www.SockOutCancerParade.org and online registration will begin July 5th.

You’ll see hundreds of street rods, race cars, fire trucks, antique vehicles, and even a few grocery getters that want to help Sock Out Cancer, added Connelly.

For more information contact Bob Connelly at 607-343-2968.