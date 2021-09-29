Social media influencers to discuss “Reaching the Masses” at Binghamton University TIER Talks

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Three Binghamton University alumni who have built social media followings to grow brands or effect social change will be the speakers for TIER Talks at Homecoming 2021. This event will take place from 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center Multipurpose Room on campus. TIER Talks is free and open to the public. Ample free parking will be available in campus surface lots and the garage.

The session, “Reaching the Masses: Meet Alumni Social Media Influencers,” will feature talks from Binghamton graduates who have leveraged platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to advance causes they’re passionate about or promote businesses.

The speakers will be:

Armand Khatri ’09, partner manager, Pinterest

Sydney Sherman ’17, MBA ’18, senior community development manager, Serhant

Chris Strub ’07, social media consultant and CEO of I Am Here, LLC

Since the Binghamton University Alumni Association introduced TIER Talks in 2014, the speaker series has leveraged distinguished Binghamton alumni and faculty to address hot topics such as virtual and augmented reality, political polarization and the neuroscience of addiction. Speaker bios are available at homecoming.binghamton.edu. Questions can be directed to the Binghamton University Office of Alumni Engagement at 607-777-2424 or alumni@binghamton.edu.