Social Gathering Concert, Daniel Fabricius & Joel Smales

From the Binghamton Philharmonic:
December 5th, 7-8pm, 9 Riverside Dr. Binghamton, NY 13905
This concert will feature percussion duo Dan Fabricius and Joel Smales in many ways! Not only will they be performing a range of percussion works, they’ve written some of the music! Join us at Temple Concord December 5th to hear some traditional snare drum, original works for marimba and vibes, duets and solo works!
General Admission Tickets: $25 each
Here Are Some Of The Featured Pieces On This Concert.
- COURANTE & GIGUE, from French Suite – William Kraft
- AMERICAN REVOLUTIONARY WAR ERA SNARE DRUM SOLOS – Traditional
- WHISPER – Joel Smales
- SKATING – Vince Guaraldi/arranged by Fabricius & Smales