Snow Storm Alert & Refuse Changes

From the Village of Johnson City:
In preparation of the forecasted major snow event for this evening through Thursday, Johnson City
residents are requested to please move their vehicles off the street during the snow event to help the snow plows clear the streets and to help emergency vehicles get through.
Garbage normally collected on Thursday, December 17th will be collected Friday, December 18th and Garbage normally collected on Friday, December 18th with be collected Monday, December 21st.
Alternate side parking and Snow Emergency Route rules will be strictly enforced. Vehicles parked in
violation are subjected to fines and/or towing.
The following is the list of Emergency Snow routes, in which no parking is allowed until all plowing
operations have been completed:
- Ackley Avenue
- Baldwin Street
- Burbank Avenue
- Floral Avenue
- Grand Avenue
- Harry L Drive
- Lester Avenue
- Oakdale Road
- Robinson Hill Road
JC officials have authorized FREE overnight parking in all JC Municipal parking lots from Wednesday
(12/16/2020) through Friday (12/18/2020). Lot locations:
• Municipal lot between Broad St & Willow St
• Municipal lot @ Village Hall
• Municipal lot on Avenue C, across from the Police Station
• Municipal lot @ Main St & Arch St (Isabell Lot)
• Northside Park, CFJ Park, Floral Park & Boland Park
• JC Senior Center on Brocton Street