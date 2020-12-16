Snow Storm Alert & Refuse Changes

From the Village of Johnson City:

In preparation of the forecasted major snow event for this evening through Thursday, Johnson City

residents are requested to please move their vehicles off the street during the snow event to help the snow plows clear the streets and to help emergency vehicles get through.

Garbage normally collected on Thursday, December 17th will be collected Friday, December 18th and Garbage normally collected on Friday, December 18th with be collected Monday, December 21st.

Alternate side parking and Snow Emergency Route rules will be strictly enforced. Vehicles parked in

violation are subjected to fines and/or towing.

The following is the list of Emergency Snow routes, in which no parking is allowed until all plowing

operations have been completed:

