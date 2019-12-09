Snorkel with Santa registration

From the YMCA of Broome County:

Don’t miss out on Santa in the pool! The registration deadline for Snorkel with Santa is next Tuesday, December 10th.

After you’re registered, we’ll see you on Saturday, December 14th from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at the West Family Y.

This FREE holiday party includes:

*Photo opportunity with Santa

*Gifts and games

*Christmas crafts



Of course, don’t forget your swim suit because you’ll get to jump in the pool to swim with Santa! (Parents will need to accompany children in the pool who require a flotation device.)

Click the link below to reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!