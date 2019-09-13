From the Binghamton JCC:

Slime Workshop Youth Fundraiser at Binghamton JCC

The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton will be holding a Slime Workshop for children ages 5-12 on Sunday, October 6th, 2019.

The event takes place from 1:00 to 2:30 pm, and costs $25 for members and $40 for non-members of the center.

Children from the entire community are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The class, run by JCC Youth Director, Stacy Robitaille, Camp JCC Director, Nora Graven, and Youth and Adult Programming Coordinator Harry Cohen, is an opportunity for children to come and make three different types of slime.

Children will learn different recipes and explore the science behind slime.

Participants will also be able to take home all three types of slime in air-tight containers.

Those who plan to attend must pre-register and prepay with the JCC Main Office to ensure space.

All proceeds from the class will go to benefit the JCC youth department, which primarily consists of the JCC’s after school program, Kids Connection.

For more information about the Slime Workshop, JCC Youth Programming, or the JCC, contact the JCC office at 607-724-2417.

The JCC is a not-for-profit organization and partner agency of the United Way and the Jewish Federation of Broome County that serves the community at large regardless of age, race, religion, and sexual orientation. Financial assistance is available to all who qualify as long as funds remain.