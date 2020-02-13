Slide Talk Highlights River Trip Through Utah’s ‘Labyrinth Canyon’

From the Awhaga Canoe and Kayak Club:

Join canoeist Tim Brown for a virtual journey down Utah’s winding Green River at the next meeting of the Awhaga Canoe and Kayak Club on Monday, February 24. The meeting, at the Central United Methodist Church in Endicott, starts at 7 p.m.

When explorer John Wesley Powell and his crew reached the calm waters of the Green River in July 1869, he named that section “Labyrinth Canyon” for its many meanders. In May 2019, Brown and three companions set out to retrace Powell’s trip, paddling 45 miles over four days and camping at a different spot each night.

Brown’s slide presentation will describe the trip, including a hike to an overlook to view a feature called “Bowknot Bend,” which Powell described in his journal.

The Central United Methodist Church is at 17 Nanticoke Avenue, Endicott, across from the Cider Mill. The meeting is free of charge and open to everyone.

The Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club is part of the Paddle America Club Program of the American Canoe Association. For more information, visit www.ackcny.org .

For questions about the meeting, contact Merrill Douglas: mdouglas@stny.rr.com .