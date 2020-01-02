Skating Lessons available at SUNY Broome Ice Center

From the Binghamton Figure Skating Club:
Register now for Ice Skating Lesson Program at
SUNY Broome Community College Ice Center.
Basic Skills for Figure and Recreational skating taught on
Saturday mornings 10:00-11:00 AM and
Tuesday evenings 7:00-8:00 PM.
Next Saturday six-week series: Jan 4 – Feb 8, 2020.
Next Tuesday six-week series: Jan 7 – Feb 11, 2020
More series continuing February – March, 2020.
For Details See:
Website: BinghamtonFigureSkating.org
Call: (607) 444-1758 Email: contact@BinghamtonFigureSkating.org