Skating Lessons available at SUNY Broome Ice Center

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the Binghamton Figure Skating Club:

Register now for Ice Skating Lesson Program at

SUNY Broome Community College Ice Center.

Basic Skills for Figure and Recreational skating taught on

Saturday mornings 10:00-11:00 AM and

Tuesday evenings 7:00-8:00 PM.

Next Saturday six-week series: Jan 4 – Feb 8, 2020.

Next Tuesday six-week series: Jan 7 – Feb 11, 2020

More series continuing February – March, 2020.

For Details See:

Website:  BinghamtonFigureSkating.org

Call: (607) 444-1758       Email: contact@BinghamtonFigureSkating.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now