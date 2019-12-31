FROM: The Binghamton Figure Skating Club
SUBJECT: Skating Lessons at SUNY Broome Ice Center
Register now for Ice Skating Lesson Program at
SUNY Broome Community College Ice Center.
Basic Skills for Figure and Recreational skating taught on Saturday mornings 10:00-11:00 AM and Tuesday evenings 7:00-8:00 PM.
Next Saturday six-week series: Jan 4 – Feb 8, 2020.
Next Tuesday six-week series: Jan 7 – Feb 11, 2020
More series continuing February – March, 2020.
For Details See:
Website: BinghamtonFigureSkating.org
Call: (607) 444-1758