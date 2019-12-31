Skating lessons at SUNY Broome Ice Center

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

FROM:  The Binghamton Figure Skating Club

SUBJECT:  Skating Lessons at SUNY Broome Ice Center

Register now for Ice Skating Lesson Program at

SUNY Broome Community College Ice Center.

Basic Skills for Figure and Recreational skating taught on Saturday mornings 10:00-11:00 AM and Tuesday evenings 7:00-8:00 PM.

Next Saturday six-week series: Jan 4 – Feb 8, 2020.

Next Tuesday six-week series: Jan 7 – Feb 11, 2020

More series continuing February – March, 2020.

For Details See:

Website:  BinghamtonFigureSkating.org

Call: (607) 444-1758      

Email: contact@BinghamtonFigureSkating.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now