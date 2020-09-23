Six Southern Tier Communities Go Green with Community Choice Aggregation

From Community Choice Aggregation:

Communities often talk about “going green” and making environmentally-sound choices. Last summer, a group of Southern Tier towns and villages came together to turn that talk into action. Through Community Choice Aggregation (CCA), the residents of these six municipalities made a choice that has a green impact every time they turn the lights on.

In July 2019, the following Southern Tier municipalities opted for 100% renewable electricity for their residents:

· Village of Elmira Heights

· Village of Horseheads

· Town of Lebanon

· Town of Nelson

· Village of Owego

· Town of Union

Through the MEGA Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) Program, these communities have committed to support renewable energy by participating in a bulk purchase of renewable electricity for residents and small businesses.

One year into the program, the environmental impact of this collective action is significant. In total, these six communities purchased nearly 47 million kWh of green electricity supply over the past year. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, that’s the equivalent of:

· Removing the greenhouse gases produced by driving 7,165 vehicles over the course of the year;

· Recycling 1,411,1175 bags of trash instead of sending them to the landfill;

· Sequestering the carbon from 43,313 acres of forest over one year.



CCA, a powerful tool in New York’s move toward renewable energy, is new to New York State but has been underway in several other states, including Massachusetts, Illinois, and California.

The program localizes energy decision-making and creates more choice for consumers. Through bulk purchasing and competition, CCA can offer residents and small businesses access to 100% renewable electricity, competitive electric rates, and price stability. The program also helps combat the predatory practices of energy telemarketers and door-to-door sales.