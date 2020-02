Saturday, Feb. 29 at 5 PM

Make Leap Year 2020 a day to remember. Enjoy an adult beverage while Master Balloon Artist John Reid teaches students how to twist and shape balloons into works of art. Class size limited to 20.

Tickets: $20

For Adults 21+

For Tickets go to: https://48356.blackbaudhosting.com/48356/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=35ed8216-b8fb-4b67-8cfe-25c41be618fc