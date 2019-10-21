Sip and Shop event

From the VFW Post 1371, Owego:

The Auxiliary to VFW Post 1371 is sponsoring, at the post, a sip & shop event.

Post 1371 is located at 207 Main Street, Owego, across from the Tioga Theater.

Sip on your favorite beverage, for purchase, while you shop with our various vendors.

This event will be held on Thursday evening November 21, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00pm.

Need a pie for Thanksgiving? The Auxiliary will have some for sale.

There will also be Soup & Sandwiches available at the concession.

This event is open to the public, all are welcome!