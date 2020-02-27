Simply Streisand tribute at the Forum Theater Saturday, February 29

Ms. DelVillaggio returns to TCO and the Forum Theater to perform her award winning Simply Streisand tribute on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 7:30PM.



Carla and the 8-piece Simply Streisand Band will offer your favorite Streisand tunes. We will even pair her with our current Resident Artists in four famous Streisand duets!



The lobby opens officially at 6:30pm for a Silent Auction with seating starting at 7pm. Check out our facebook page to preview some of our FABULOUS Silent Auction Items.



From vacation packages; to booze; to giftcards, artwork, luxury items and more; there is something for everyone at this Silent Auction.



For your enjoyment, we’ll serve complimentary dessert (special thanks to Chroma Cafe and Bakery!) during an extended intermission where you’ll have another chance to bid on auction items.



TICKET PRICING:

Orchestra Premium $59

Orchestra Regular $39

Orchestra Value $19