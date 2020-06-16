Silvestri, Comfort & Birdsall family dentistry acquires second practice

Vestal, NY – On June 15th, 2020, Drs. Mario Silvestri, Ryan Comfort, and Justin Birdsall of Silvestri, Comfort & Birdsall Family dentistry announced their acquisition of the Gentle Dental practice at 1809 Vestal Parkway East.

They welcome they Gentle Dental Family and team and will continue to serve all of Gentle Dental’s existing patients. With a rich heritage with over 45 years in practice, the Silvestri, Comfort & Birdsall location at 501 Plaza drive in Vestal will continue to operate fully as well. The doctors would like to wish Sanjay Kamodia congratulations on his retirement. “We are excited to be able to expand our reach of care to more patients in the community,” said Dr. Ryan Comfort, “and we look forward to working with their established team to continue the excellent work of Dr. Kamodia.”