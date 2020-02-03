Sheriff’s Annual Awards

From: The Delaware Sheriff’s Office

DELHI – On Thursday January 30, 2020 Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond held the 1st annual employee awards ceremony for members of the Sheriff Office.

The purpose of the awards program is to emphasize the importance of recognizing employee achievements and accomplishments that demonstrate the overall values of Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and encourage employees to make a performance difference either individually or through teams.

The awards are intended to promote and reward the extraordinary accomplishments and contributions of employees in ways separate from the performance review process.

The following members of the Sheriff’s Office were recognized and presented with the following awards by the Sheriff:

Exceptional Service Award

Civil Officer Robert Mantzouratos, Corrections Officer Heath Goff, Kitchen Director Brenda Hood, Sergeant Kim Smith, Deputy Kyle Karcher, Deputy Tyler McAteer, and Corporal Eric Alexander.

Certificate of Commendation

Corrections Officer Mario Blincoe, Corrections Officer Paul Moore, Corrections Officer Bryce Charles, Corrections Officer Paul Hamilton.

Civilian Employee of the Year Award

Jessica Miller, Administrative Assistant

Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award

Corporal Eric Alexander

Corrections Officer of the Year Award

Corrections Officer Keenan Kelly

*See Page #2

Perfect Attendance Award – The following employees were recognized with perfect attendance during 2019, using no sick time:

Corporal Eric Alexander, Investigator David Barnes, Undersheriff Timothy Buckley, Sergeant Chris Erwin, Deputy Logan Flavell, Investigator Joe Mauro, Deputy Tyler McAteer, Deputy Collin Roche, Sergeant Kim Smith, Deputy Cody Tromblee, Deputy Todd VanKueuren, Deputy Matt Vogel, Lieutenant Karl Vagts, Corrections Officer Keenan Kelly, Corrections Officer David Mondore, Corrections Officer Tim VanDermark, Corrections Officer Tabor VanValkenburg, Corrections Officer Cory Bene, Corrections Officer Thad Barnes, Corrections Officer Bryce Charles, Corrections Officer Timothy Tryon, Corrections Officer Heath Goff, Corrections Officer Anthony Shields, Corrections Officer Fred Ford, Corrections Officer Joelle Favret, Sergeant David McClung, and Sergeant Shane Biggar.

In addition to the awards, four Sheriff’s Office members were issued new patrol vehicles as part the Sheriff’s Office vehicle rotation program, recognizing them for their exceptional contributions during 2019.

Civil Officers, Corporal Dan McGowan and Officer Robert Manzouratos from the Civil Division as well as Deputy Sheriff Matt Vogel and newly appointed Deputy Sheriffs Collin Roche and Logan Flavell from the Patrol Division.

Following the presentation of awards, honored employees gathered with their peers and family members for a luncheon to celebrate their accomplishments.

Speaking on the awards, Sheriff DuMond remarked, “Its truly an honor and a privilege to present these awards today.

The naming of awards is a difficult process as we have so many members that go above and beyond each day in dedicated and faithful service to the Sheriff’s Office.

I feel it is very important to pause and publicly recognize these members today…the people of Delaware County are lucky to have them serving on their behalf.

As Sheriff, I am truly blessed by their contributions and proud to recognize their efforts in service to the people of Delaware County”.