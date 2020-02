(BINGHAMTON, NY) - Broome County is once again bringing its State of the County presentation to municipalities. As with his 2019 State of the County, County Executive Garnar’s administration is continuing the tradition of taking public addresses into the community, to the residents of Broome County.

Over the course of the next weeks, members of County Executive Garnar’s administration will be visiting each municipality. In the first weeks they will be making stops at the Village of Endicott, Town of Conklin, Village of Deposit, Town of Vestal, and Village of Whitney Point. The events are open to the public.