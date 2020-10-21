Sheriff DuMond Appointed to Serve within National Sheriff’s Association

From the Delaware County Sheriffs Office:

DELHI – National Sheriff’s Association President, Dave Mahoney, has selected and appointed Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond to serve on the Government Affairs and Drug Enforcement Committees within the National Sheriff’s Association. Speaking on the appointments, Sheriff Mahoney remarked, “I greatly appreciate Sheriff DuMond’s service to NSA and look forward to working with him during my term as President”.

Responding to the appointments, Sheriff DuMond remarked, “I am proud and honored to be appointed by President Mahoney to serve on behalf of him and the Association. Being a member of these committees allows me to advocate and support these efforts on a national level. I always fight for the well-being of our communities across Delaware County and this opportunity will allow me to advocate the National Sheriff’s Association’s efforts throughout the United States as well”.

Sheriff DuMond currently serves as Treasurer of the New York State Sheriff’s Association and is a member of the Executive, Legislative, Jail Operations as well as Standards, Goals and Ethics Committees.