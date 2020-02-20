Sheriff Craig DuMond attends National Sheriff’s Conference Washington DC

From the Delaware County Sheriff Office:

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond recently attended the National Sheriff’s Association Winter Conference in Washington DC February 7-11, 2020.

Attended by Sheriffs from across the United States, Sheriff DuMond attended many continuing education seminars and operational updates in areas of Homeland Security/Global Policing Affairs, Human Trafficking, Corrections, School Safety and Security, Narcotics Enforcement, Animal Cruelty and Abuse, Traffic Safety, Fraud Tracking, and Emerging Technology in Law Enforcement.

Serving on the Domestic Violence, Drug Enforcement and Government Affairs Committees, Sheriff DuMond is an active member of the National Sheriff’s Association and works within the Association to advance the interests and well-being of law enforcement and the betterment of our communities, here and across the country.

Speaking on the conference, Sheriff DuMond remarked, “It is truly an honor to serve within the National Sheriff’s Association and a privilege to advance the interests of the Office of Sheriff and well-being our communities”.