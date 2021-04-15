Shelter announces partnership with sports center, breweries: Susquehanna SPCA unveils plans for June fund-raising event

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

April 14, 2021 – The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) and the

Clark Sports Center are teaming up with three local breweries to offer a new charity run this year to

benefit the shelter.



On Saturday, June 19, the “Fetching Brews Run/Walk” will feature a 10K run beginning and ending at

Brewery Ommegang and a 5K run/walk from Brewery Ommegang to the Cooperstown Brewing

Company. A .5K kid-friendly warmup event – “Fetching Fun” – is a run/walk from Brewery Ommegang to Red Shed Brewery.



“We could not be more excited about this collaboration,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.



“Clark Sports Center personnel are assisting with online registration, timing, traffic management, and water stations, and shuttle service will be available for 5K participants back to Ommegang.”

The breweries will greet runners and walkers with a free beverage (beer offered for those over 21 years of age). 10K and 5K participants will receive a brewery glass as they finish and a free T-shirt if registered before June 1; .5K registrants will get an official Fetching Fun Frisbee.



“At the suggestion of our brewery partners, the top three confirmed finishers in each race category will have an animal adoption sponsored in their honor in addition to receiving a selection of age appropriate beverages,” Haynes said.



The Fetching Fun Run/Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. and will feature a Pet Parade with prizes in 10

categories. Registration for the Fun Run/Walk is free if warming up for the main event and for those 12 and under, and $10 for participants 13 and up. The 10K and 5K events begin at 9 a.m. Registration fees are $30 (13 and up) and $10 (12 and under.)



“This would have been the 10-year anniversary of the Cider Run, which has been a reliable source of

income for us. When it was announced that the Fly Creek Cider Mill had closed, we were worried about how we would fill that gap in our annual fund-raising schedule,” Haynes explained.

“We were absolutely thrilled when the Clark Sports Center reached out and suggested we resurrect the former Brewery to Brewery Run. This metamorphosis of the Cider Run into Fetching Brews is the

result,” she added.



Runners and walkers can preregister now for Fetching Brews and Fetching Fun at itsyourrace.com by searching “Fetching Brews.” Those interested in sponsoring the event should call (607) 547-8111,

extension 111 for details.



In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving, forever homes. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org