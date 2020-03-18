Shabbat 2020 goes virtual says BU

From Binghamton University:

Just wanted to share the following, a great example of how we are trying to maintain some sense of normalcy on campus. If interested, feel free to contact Rabbi Levi Slonim, copied here. Thanks, RY

Shabbat 2020, an iconic program run each year at Binghamton University (originally as Shabbat 1000) was scheduled months ago for Friday, March 20. The signature program, conceived 26 years ago by the Binghamton University Chabad Center – and replicated in scores of locations around the world – was to bring together over 2,000 students for an evening of celebration and pride; Binghamton holds the record for the largest student Shabbat dinner on any university campus. In the face of the Coronavirus, new plans have been drawn up to unite the extended Binghamton community through a virtual program held on line. The program will bring together BU students, alumni, as well as parents and siblings of current and past students.

The virtual Pre-Shabbat program is planned to include an interactive component as well musical performances and greetings from notables. It is expected that BU alumni will tune in from scores of locations across the country. During these challenging times people are yearning now more than ever for opportunities to come together for a positive purpose with an uplifting message, the Shabbat 2020 virtual Pre-Shabbat program aims to do just that.

To join, interested participants are asked to register at: www.Shabbat2020.com

Under normal circumstances, Shabbat 2020 would have included a full course Shabbat dinner. This year, the Chabad Center will make individually prepared dinners available to all BU students remaining at school. The dinners will be available for pick up from the center on Friday afternoon.