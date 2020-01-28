Seward Welcomes New York State X-C Champs from Delaware Academy to the State Capitol

From Seward Communications:

ALBANY, 01/27/20 – State Senator James L. Seward (R/C/I–Oneonta) today welcomed the Delaware Academy Girls Cross Country team and their coaches Skip Baxter and Melissa Emilio to the state Capitol where they were honored as the 2019 New York State Class D champions.

Senator James L. Seward said, “Winning a state championship is an impressive feat that the team members, coaches, and the entire Delhi community can be proud of and will always remember. The girls also excel in the classroom – recently named a Scholar Athlete team for Fall 2019 – and truly epitomize the term student-athlete. I extend congratulations to Coach Baxter, Coach Emilio and all the runners for their determination, tireless work effort, and commitment to excellence.”

Senate resolution J2394 was sponsored by Senator Metzer and Senator Seward and adopted on January 14, 2020. Assemblyman Brian Miler sponsored an identical resolution, assembly resolution K695, which was adopted on January 22, 2020.

The Delaware Academy Girls Cross Country team was also recently named a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar Athlete Team for classroom excellence.