Seton Catholic Central ranks among top 5 private schools in upstate NY

From the Catholic Schools of Broome County

The neighborhood analysis website Niche.com rated the 30 best private Catholic high schools in Upstate New York.

Seton Catholic Central High School in Binghamton moved up the rankings to #5 with an overall grade of A.

The previous year it was placed at #16.

Niche looked at factors like graduation rates, college preparation, and student to teacher ratio.

Seton has a 100% graduation rate and 100% college acceptance rate.

SAT/ACT scores are the highest of all the 50 top schools in upstate NY listed in the Niche data.

Seton students thrive in a focused academic environment offering 16 Advanced Placement courses.

Students enjoy opportunities to participate in more than 30 athletic teams, arts programs, and community service.

“The smaller classes play a role as well as teacher commitment, behavioral expectations and strong family concern for education. The students are taught self-discipline which is associated with student success and achievement. Learning through a faith-based curriculum provides our students with a view of the world that supports concern for the greater common good along with striving for their own personal achievement,” said Dr. Elizabeth Carter, Catholic Schools of Broome County President.

Niche.com also ranks Seton #21 among 104 private Catholic high schools in New York state.

Seton Catholic Central High School 2019-2020

Enrollment: 354 students grades 7-12

Student Teacher Ratio: 10:1

Average SAT/ACT: 1290/31.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Office of the President

(607) 723-1547

Lucy Friend

lfriend@syrdiocese.org