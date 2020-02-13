Seton Catholic Central Middle and High School Science Olympiad Teams Advance to State Tournament

From Seton Catholic Central:

Both the Seton Catholic Central middle and high school Science Olympiad teams will compete in

the New York State Science Olympiad tournament to be held this Spring in Syracuse.



The Science Olympiad is designed to engage and challenge students in STEM felds of science,

technology, engineering and mathematics. Described as “academic track meets”, student teams compete in up to 24 active, hands on events at the Division C High School and Division B Middle School levels.



The Division B and C regional competitions were held Saturday, February 8 at Maine-Endwell

Middle School. Seton’s high school team took 1st place overall with 1st place fnishes in six events. It’s the first time the high school team has advanced to the state competition since 1996.

The middle school team also took 1st Place overall with 1st place fnishes in nine events. This is the 3rd year in a row that Seton’s middle school teams have advanced to the state tournament.



Teams consist of 15 students who meet with their coaches weekly to prepare for the competitions in categories like Designer Genes, Elastic Launch Gliders, Boomilever and Reach for the Stars.

The Seton Catholic Central high school team coach is Gena Howard and the middle school team coach is Linda Garbade.

They will now be preparing for the New York State Science Olympiad tournament.

The Division C competitions will take place March 13 – 14, 2020 at LeMoyne College in Syracuse.

The Division B competitions will take place April 17 – 18, 2020 at East Syracuse-Minoa High School.



The following are the regional results for Catholic Schools of Broome County.



Division C: 18 High School Teams Division B: 10 Middle School Teams



Seton Placed 1st Seton Placed 1st



Event 1st Place Finishes Event 1st Place Finishes



Boomilever Boomilever



Circuit Lab Density Lab



Designer Genes Food Science



Detector Building Elastic Launch Gliders



Dynamic Planet Game On



Machines Heredity



Machines



Ornithology



Reach for the Stars