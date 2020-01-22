Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! Coming to Binghamton in March

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Everyone’s invited to take part in the sunniest and funniest street celebration in Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!

The inaugural production under Feld Entertainment’s new partnership with the non-profit educational organization, Sesame Workshop features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a brand-new sensory adventure live on stage. Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! visits Binghamton on Friday, March 27, for twoperformances at the Broome County Forum Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

From the moment the curtain rises, parents and children alike will be on their feet dancing along to a pop-infused soundtrack with new Sesame Street friends and live emcees Casey and Caleb.

Planning a party isn’t easy when everybody has a different idea of fun, but with some help from the audience, it becomes the ultimate reflection of what friendship plus teamwork can accomplish.

Party guests will sing along to new and familiar songs, like “I Love Trash” and “C is for Cookie,” with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby’s magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his fabulous feathered friends; and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita.

A unique, up-close-and-personal pre-show experience will be offered at an additional charge prior to select performances, allowing families the opportunity to tour the on-stage neighborhood of their favorite, furry friends before they arrive for the main show.

The fun doesn’t end there. A variety of interactive activities give children the chance to create, discover and learn as they help decorate for the upcoming party.

Tickets for Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! start at $15. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available online atwww.sesamestreetlive.com orin person at the Broome County Forum Theatre Box Office.

About Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit.

Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience and Jurassic World Live Tour.

Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969.

Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re active in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve.

For more information, please visit sesameworkshop.org.