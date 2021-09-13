Sept. 15 Broome County Historical Society is pleased to present “SPANNING TIME 2 (TOO)”

From the Broome County Historical Society:

THE BROOME COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY is pleased to present “SPANNING TIME 2 (TOO)”by Gerry Smith, Local Historian Wednesday, September 15, 2021 AT 6:45 P.M.To see the program on Zoom, go to www.broomehistory.org/programs and for livestream www.facebook.com/broomehistory



Join local historian and columnist Gerry Smith as he takes you on another trip through local stories ripped from the newspapers – from the highs and lows of Broome County’s history as seen through one author’s eyes and hands.



Smith is a graduate of Chenango Forks High School, SUNY Broome, and Binghamton University. He also holds a master’s degree from Binghamton University. He is a noted local author and speaker, and teaches local history at SUNY Broome.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Historical Society at (607) 778-3572 or (607) 778-2076.