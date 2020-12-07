Senior Citizens Holiday Luncheon from Susquehanna Valley’s Richard T. Stank Middle School

From the Susquehanna Valley School District:

Susquehanna Valley’s Richard T. Stank Middle School will continue an annual tradition this year, but with restrictions forced by COVID-19. The annual Senior Citizens Holiday luncheon in the middle school cafeteria is scheduled for Thursday, December 17, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

While ordinarily the event features a sit down meal prepared and served by middle school students and staff, this year it will be pick-up only.



Senior citizens are urged to call the middle school, 607-775-0303 to place pick up orders by December 14. A delicious meal of turkey and all the trimmings – can be picked up December 18 at the middle school bus loop. Guests will stay in their cars and we will bring meals to them.

The cost is $3.00 per meal and we ask that guests bring the exact amount – cash only. The meals will be pre-cooked and will just need to be warmed up.