From Veterans for Peace:

Calling to shame the United States obscene Military Budget at Federal Building on Henry St Binghamton June 10th, 11 AM

Simultaneous actions will be held on Wednesday June 10th at 11 AM at all NY State district offices of New York State Senators Gillibrand and Schumer

Democracy is on a lockdown. The US Senate and House of Representatives must hear the voice of the people. While entry into the Senate offices will most likely not be allowed due to Covid 19 our intent is to get our message to thousands via TV, Newsprint, Facebook, Twitter and other social media. Wear masks but speak out for justice.

We are counting on not just our input but reaction of the public to the obscene military budget that swallows 54% of our national discretionary spending for militarism while life giving needs are pushed aside.

Senators Gillibrand and Schumer need to stand up and call for deep reductions in military spending.