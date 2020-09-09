Senator Seward pays tribute to local “Woman of Distinction”

From the office of State Senator James Seward:

Mallory Delaney of Oneonta receives honor from New York State Senate for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic

ONEONTA, NY –State Senator James L. Seward (R/C/I-Oneonta) today announced Mallory Delaney of Oneonta as the 2020 New York State Senate “Woman of Distinction” from the 51st senate district.

“Over the years, I have been fortunate to highlight a number of inspirational, trailblazing leaders through the senate’s Women of Distinction program, and this year is no different,” said Senator Seward. “Mallory Delaney is the embodiment of the many heroes who have been on the front line throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, sacrificing for the needs of others. Like so many healthcare professionals and other essential workers, Mallory has put the health and well-being of others first and has certainly saved lives.”

Mallory Delaney, MHS, PA-C, practices internal medicine in Oneonta at Bassett Healthcare Network. She has been in practice for five years, and has particular areas of interest in addiction recovery and in the care of medically complex adults.

Delaney is one of several primary care practitioners at Bassett Healthcare Network’s 125 Main St., Oneonta health center. Her patient panel consists of 900 individuals, many with complex medical needs. A few months ago, the team’s work changed dramatically when the coronavirus pandemic hit locally. COVID-19 changed everything overnight. Delaney found herself working the COVID-19 screening tent through all kinds of weather, including snow, rain and heat, helping screen thousands of individuals from across an eight-county region.

Delaney says one of the most fulfilling aspects of working through the pandemic has been the ability to help people she hadn’t previously met. Many of the individuals coming to the Oneonta screening tent were from outside the region.

“I think it is one of the times Bassett has really stood out with open arms in the region. No matter who you are, even if you aren’t a Bassett patient, we were able to say, ‘don’t worry, we will take care of you.’ The medical office assistants, the nursing staff, they are all so incredible. I just have a great team.”

Bassett Healthcare Network President and CEO Tommy Ibrahim, MD, MHA, says, “I took over leadership of the network July 13 and by that time, Bassett had already built itself a reputation as a leader in pandemic response and model for the rest of the state to follow. Mallory Delaney is among those on our team who stood out in their individual response, working virtually non-stop, screening people worried about possible symptoms and testing individuals for COVID-19. Mallory and other practitioners put themselves in harm’s way to take care of our patients.”

Delaney alone has screened over a thousand people for COVID-19, and has personally followed up to check on individuals anxiously self-monitoring at home during the pandemic. To date, the Bassett network has tested nearly 50,000 individuals for the coronavirus.

“It is an incredible honor to be able to care for all of our patients. They trust us and put their faith in us to help them, and that is a tremendous responsibility, but also a deep privilege,” says Delaney.

The clinic’s medical director, Dr. James Walker, has worked closely with Delaney for several years and notes that she is a superb clinician. “She has a natural curiosity, is interested in the science of medicine, and she has a real gift for translating all of that into layman’s terms. She does so in a way patients appreciate; she is a great communicator and a great teacher. I can’t imagine a more ideal clinician to collaborate with. She’s been a great addition to the team.”

The call from Senator Seward informing Delaney about the NYS Senate Woman of Distinction Award was unexpected, and it came while she was at the bedside supporting an end-of-life friend.

“As health care providers, we are never trying to standout or make an impression. Our daily work is just trying to help people and make a difference for our patients. So it is awesome that we’ve been recognized for the work we’re doing,” Delaney added

“As someone who battled and beat the Coronavirus, I know firsthand the dedication and commitment of our health care providers. Every day during this pandemic, amazing work is taking place to save lives and return loved ones back home to their families. It is my honor to pay tribute to Mallory and all of our heroic frontline workers,” Seward concluded.

The senate adopted a special resolution (J.2345) congratulating Mallory Delaney and all of the honorees from across the state.

The senate’s “Women of Distinction” program was created in 1998 to honor New York women who exemplify personal excellence, or whose professional achievements or acts of courage, selflessness, integrity or perseverance serve as an example to all New Yorkers.