Senator Oberacker joins SUNY Oneonta acting President Dennis Craig for tour of COVID-19 testing center

From the office of State Senator Peter Oberacker:

ONEONTA, NY- State Senator Peter Oberacker (R/C-Schenevus) today met with SUNY Oneonta Acting President Dennis Craig and toured the college’s COVID-19 testing center.

Senator Peter Oberacker said, “SUNY Oneonta, and all of our SUNY schools, are vital educational and economic engines. Communication between our campuses, local officials, and host communities is vital – especially when it comes to public health issues. I appreciated the opportunity to tour the on campus COVID-19 testing center and review strategies SUNY Oneonta is successfully utilizing to keep students, employees and the community safe. Acting President Craig and his staff have implemented comprehensive safety protocols and I commend all involved for their tireless work and commitment.”

Senator Oberacker, along with serving as a member of the Senate Higher Education Committee, is a graduate of the SUNY system (SUNY Delhi).