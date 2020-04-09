Senator Gillibrand, Congresswoman Delauro and Pressley urge Trump to support emergency paid leave in next economic relief package

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — TODAY, Thursday, April 9th, at 3:00 PM: Confronting the public health crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Senate lead on the FAMILY Act, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) will hold a video press conference call to urge President Trump to support requiring employers to provide additional paid sick leave during a public health emergency in the potential fourth relief package. According to a March 2020 survey from the Glover Park Group, seven-in-ten Americans list the risk of getting sick, or losing friends or family, as a top concern during this crisis. An overwhelming majority see paid leave as an answer. However, exemptions and rules put out by the Trump Administration for current emergency paid leave provisions exclude more than half of the private sector work force, leaving out tens of millions of low income workers from the country’s biggest corporations.

Gillibrand, DeLauro, and Pressley will call for the inclusion of the PAID Leave Act (Providing Americans Insured Days of Leave Act) in the next phase of coronavirus response legislation to close these exemptions amidst growing bipartisan calls for a comprehensive emergency paid sick days and paid family and medical leave bill. The program would be fully funded by the federal government during the coronavirus emergency and would provide a transition to a permanent national program that provides support to all workers going forward.