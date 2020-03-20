Senator Fred Akshar: Online Coronavirus Resource Now Available for Constituents and Businesses in the 52nd Senate District

From the office of Senator Fred Akshar:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Senator Fred Akshar today announced a new resource available to his constituents in the 52nd Senate District seeking information on the government’s response to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 public health crisis.



Akshar and his staff have posted a collection information and resources related to Coronavirus on his website, Akshar.NYSenate.Gov.



“Over the past several days, my staff and I have received over 100 questions, messages and inquiries from local residents, businesses and families regarding the Coronavirus,” said Akshar. “To help answer the most frequently asked questions, we’ve put together a resource to help those seeking answers and information on assistance to residents, families, small business owners and their employees.”



Topics covered range from general healthcare to assistance for small business and employee, including paid sick leave and free meals for school children.



Akshar’s staff will continuously update the resource with new information on local, state and federal government action and programs as it becomes available.



For any other questions or assistance, Akshar and his staff can still be reached by phone at 607-773-8771 or by email at Akshar@NYSenate.Gov.



“I’ve been so encouraged by the cooperation between members of the community and every level of government as we navigate the uncharted waters of this public health crisis.” said Akshar. ”My team and I are just trying to do our part to help keep the public informed as we all work together to keep each other safe and healthy.“



Direct link to Coronavirus Resource Page: https://www.nysenate.gov/newsroom/articles/2020/fred-akshar/coronavirus-resources-constituents-businesses