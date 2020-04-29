Senator Fred Akshar on widespread delays on Unemployment Insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

From the office of Senator Fred Akshar:

A Letter from Senator Fred Akshar to Governor Cuomo:

Dear Governor Cuomo,



Thank you for your Continued leadership during this terrible time for New Yorkers and

our entire nation. I’m writing to shine a bright light on the most pressing issue exacerbating our

collective constituency’s struggle to make ends meet and keep their bills paid during this

continued health crisis: Widespread unemployment insurance and pandemic unemployment

assistance delays.



I’ve heard from thousands of Southern Tier residents who still haven’t received their

assured benefits, specifically self-employed individuals who work incredibly hard to support

our local economy. I’m talking about hair salon owners, realtors, auto repair shop operators,

home healthcare aides, and many more.



I’m well aware of the dramatic increase in calls that the NYS Department of Labor has

received over the past several weeks and I greatly appreciate all the steps that you and

Commissioner Reardon have taken to improve processing. I’m especially grateful to the

hundreds of DCL employees, many from our own 52nd Senate District, who’ve worked

tirelessly over the past several weeks to process as many claims as possible. But sadly,

promises were made to those who lost their jobs at no fault of their own, and those promises

haven’t been kept for countless New Yorkers.



It’s my understanding that the U.S. government was initially going to be responsible

for administering the federally-funded PUA program until amendments were made in the

final enacted legislation. In my humble opinion, states were unprepared for this responsibility

and it should have been left to our US Department of Labor to handle the disbursement of

these benefits.



While I recognize your inability to effectuate this type of change at the federal level,

I’d respectfully ask that you continue to allocate more resources to Commissioner Reardon’s

team and collaborate with executive agencies in Washington so we can get the job done for

thousands who are struggling to make ends meet.



My thoughts and prayers are with you and your team as we navigate this incredibly

difficult challenge on behalf of the people we both proudly serve.



All the best,

Frederick i. Akshar II

52nd Senate District